Sunday, Aug. 20, 2-4 p.m., Washington Park

Young musicians will take center stage as Chamber Music Network presents its fifth annual Palooza in the Park.

The event will open with a set by the well-known Bacchanal Steel Band. Student musicians from the Walnut Hills High School Jazz Band, the Finneytown Trombone Trio, My Cincinnati, the Riley School of Music and the Peraza Music Workshop Ensemble will appear on the bandstand.

My Nose Turns Red Youth Circus will perform in the area around the bandstand.

Chamber Music Network is a collaboration of several groups such as Music Under Construction, Chamber Music Cincinnati and Matinee Musicale.

The event is free and open to the public.