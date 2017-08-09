Red Cross celebrates resilience and gratitude

The American Red Cross Greater Cincinnati-Ohio River Valley focused on gratitude at its annual meeting, thanking former board chair Chris Froman for his service. Froman received the organization’s highest honor, the Clara Barton Honor Award for Meritorious Volunteer Service.



Others singled out for recognition were Ralph Lee, the Harold C. Schott Foundation, Estel Ottney, Petermann Bus and the Cincinnati Reds.



Keynote speaker was triathlete Colleen Kelly Alexander, who carries the Red Cross message of hope and resiliency with her. A Red Cross board member in Connecticut, where she lives, Alexander was run over by a freight truck while cycling in 2011. She flatlined twice, needed 78 units of blood before surgeons could save her, and has since had 30 surgeries. Her book, “Gratitude in Motion,” will come out in January.

