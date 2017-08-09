The Greater Cincinnati Foundation  awards $2 million in grants

The Greater Cincinnati Foundation’s Governing Board approved $2 million in Community Fund grants in its second quarter. During the grant cycle, the foundation invested $815,000 in programs that improve the self-sufficiency of area families.

“The grants that are providing training for quality jobs, access to quality early childhood education and stable housing will help close the gap on inequalities,” said Ellen M. Katz, president and CEO. “We’re committed to our region and believe in pooling resources to have a greater impact. We are ready to shape the future where everyone thrives.”

Highlights include:

Self-Sufficiency

The AMOS Project is receiving $120,000 over two years to expand its community mobilization effort for a more equitable economy.

The Greenlight Fund is getting $50,000 to support the launch of the Family Independence Initiative, a program that invests in low-income families so they can work to achieve prosperity.

Catholic Charities is receiving $25,000 for immigrant legal needs.

Job Training

Freestore Foodbank is getting $50,000 for LIFT the TriState, a 12-week workforce development and job-placement program offered at no cost to participants.

Lawn Life is receiving $45,000 to continue a transitional employment manager position that supports hard-to-hire youth in finding first jobs after the training program.

Mercy Neighborhood Ministries is getting $100,000 over two years to expand its health career curriculum by adding the next level of home health aide training.

Quality Early Childhood Education

Children’s Home of Cincinnati is getting $75,000 for the Promoting Resilient Children program in Price Hill, which supports early childhood mental health.

Children Inc. is receiving $70,000 for a capital campaign to renovate a child care center in Bond Hill.

Cincinnati Early Learning Centers is receiving $50,000 to build additional classrooms and teacher training booths at its Price Hill Center.

Ensuring Well-Being

Cornerstone Renter Equity is receiving a $35,000 grant to expand its renter equity efforts to reach more working low-income families.

Housing Opportunities Made Equal is getting $40,000 for the Housing Stability Program for At-Risk Students at two Price Hill schools.

Legal Aid Society of Cincinnati is receiving $225,000 over three years for its Stabilizing Neighborhoods program to support housing litigation and policy change in Hamilton County.

In this grant cycle, GCF donors contributed $130,000 toward multiple projects through the foundation’s Generous Together program, which gives donors an opportunity to partner with the foundation in giving grants.