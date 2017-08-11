Volunteers award $160K in grants to help pets

The Greater Cincinnati Foundation organized a group of committed donors and experts from the animal welfare field to review grants and award $160,000 to support area pets. The committee – chaired by Anne DeLyons – included Maureen Heekin, Ann Hill, Karen Meyer, Linda Pavey, Marjorie H. Rauh and Martha Wolf. In all, 14 organizations across the eight-county region received funding of $5,000 to $15,000.

The focus was on reducing avoidable euthanasia and supporting the health and well-being of sheltered animals, as well as those living with low-income families. The funding came from the Animal Protection Fund, Burt Family Fund, Jean Siemer No-Kill Animal Shelter Fund and the William Hunter Young Fund, all held at the foundation.

The organizations receiving grants include:

Animal Friends Humane Society, Butler County

Homeless Animal Rescue Team of Cincinnati

Interfaith Hospitality Network of Greater Cincinnati

Kenton County Animal Shelter

League for Animal Welfare, Clermont County

Ohio Alleycat Resource and Spay/Neuter Clinic, Hamilton County

Partners for Animal Welfare of Dearborn County

Pets In Need of Greater Cincinnati

Progressive Animal Welfare Society Adoption Center, Butler and Warren counties

SPCA Cincinnati

Stray Animal Adoption Program, Campbell County

United Coalition for Animals, Hamilton County

United Pet Fund, Hamilton County

Wesley Community Services Organization, Hamilton County