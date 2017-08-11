Volunteers award $160K in grants to help pets

The Greater Cincinnati Foundation organized a group of committed donors and experts from the animal welfare field to review grants and award $160,000 to support area pets. The committee – chaired by Anne DeLyons – included Maureen Heekin, Ann Hill, Karen Meyer, Linda Pavey, Marjorie H. Rauh and Martha Wolf. In all, 14 organizations across the eight-county region received funding of $5,000 to $15,000.
The focus was on reducing avoidable euthanasia and supporting the health and well-being of sheltered animals, as well as those living with low-income families. The funding came from the Animal Protection Fund, Burt Family Fund, Jean Siemer No-Kill Animal Shelter Fund and the William Hunter Young Fund, all held at the foundation.
The organizations receiving grants include:
- Animal Friends Humane Society, Butler County
- Homeless Animal Rescue Team of Cincinnati
- Interfaith Hospitality Network of Greater Cincinnati
- Kenton County Animal Shelter
- League for Animal Welfare, Clermont County
- Ohio Alleycat Resource and Spay/Neuter Clinic, Hamilton County
- Partners for Animal Welfare of Dearborn County
- Pets In Need of Greater Cincinnati
- Progressive Animal Welfare Society Adoption Center, Butler and Warren counties
- SPCA Cincinnati
- Stray Animal Adoption Program, Campbell County
- United Coalition for Animals, Hamilton County
- United Pet Fund, Hamilton County
- Wesley Community Services Organization, Hamilton County