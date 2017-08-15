5 Regional Emmys awarded to CET/ThinkTV

Public Media Connect, the regional public media partnership of CET in Cincinnati and ThinkTV in Dayton, received five Emmy Awards from the Ohio Valley Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences.

Winning entries included:

“The Art Show,” James Pate segment – Brynn DeLange, Mike Schwartz, Richard Nordstrom

“The Road Moving Forward ”– Richard Wonderling, Jason Wilson, Richard Nordstrom `

“Between Two Worlds Part 2,” – Richard Wonderling, Jason Wilson

“Supporting Your Student in English Language Arts” – Ann Rotolante

“Lumenocity: Re-Imagine” – Mark Lammers, Paul Verhagen, DeShon Able, R. Matthew Schwartz, Zachary Kramer

Winners were announced Aug. 5 during the Emmy Gala at the Lawrenceburg (Ind.) Event Center. CET and ThinkTV received 14 Ohio Valley Emmy nominations this year.