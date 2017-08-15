A celebration of John Harrison’s design book

A newly released book, “home. visual conversations,” transports readers into the homes of 21 Cincinnatians for a behind-the-scenes exploration of the interior design process.



Narrated by Mercantile Library Executive Director John Faherty, the book tells how New Zealand immigrant John Harrison traveled across the globe to make Cincinnati more beautiful – one house at a time.

The publication is sponsored by the Carol Ann & Ralph V. Haile Jr./U.S. Bank Foundation. Proceeds will benefit the University of Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music Harmony Fund.

Featured homeowners were among those who attended a preview party at Mercantile Library in June to celebrate the book’s release. The next book-signing event will be hosted by DIGS | Design | Real Estate | Construction from 5 to 7 p.m. Aug. 23. The event is free and open to the public. Copies of “home” will be available for $50.

