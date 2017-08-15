Enjoy Riverfest while supporting Children’s Home

Sunday, Sept. 3, 5-11 p.m., Anderson Pavilion, Smale Riverfront Park

Friends and supporters are invited to participate in the annual Rockin’ at Riverfest fundraiser for the Children’s Home of Cincinnati.

The event at the Annie W. & Elizabeth Anderson Pavilion in Smale Riverfront Park will include silent and live auctions, a cocktail reception, dinner and an unparalleled view of the Riverfest Fireworks in a VIP setting.

The fundraising team includes Dr. Karen and John “Boe” Bankston, Jeff and Lindsay Berding, and Michael and Lauri Prescott.

The Children’s Home hopes to raise $500,000 to support the agency’s services.

thechildrenshomecinti.org