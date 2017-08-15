Estate will open its doors for a cause

VIP event: Friday, Aug. 25, 5-9 p.m., The Reserve at Rivers Pointe, Hebron, Ky. Tours: Saturday, Aug. 26, and Sunday, Aug. 27, noon-7 p.m.

When John Toebben’s late mother, Laverne, was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in 2001, the family turned to the Alzheimer’s Association of Greater Cincinnati for guidance and support.

Over the years, Toebben, president of Toebben Builders, has shown his gratitude for that help in various ways. This time, he will open the doors of his new home in support of the Alzheimer’s cause with The Tour for the Cure.

Toebben Builders, along with Housetrends, Keller Williams Advisors and the Dwell Well Group, will host an open house of Toebben’s riverfront home.

“The Alzheimer’s Association has been very supportive of my family, and their program staff has helped us cope with a very difficult situation,” Toebben said. “Our support is a way of thanking the chapter for what they have done for us and to help them help other families facing this disease.”

The home features a covered porch overlooking the Ohio River, custom pool, wine vault, gourmet kitchen and many products from around the world.

A VIP event (Friday, Aug. 25, 5-9 p.m.) will include hors d’oeuvres, wine and complimentary valet parking. Admission is $100.

Admission for the tours on Saturday and Sunday is $25. There will be no parking at the event site; shuttle service will be provided.

The Alzheimer’s Association of Greater Cincinnati serves 27 counties in Southern Ohio, Northern Kentucky and Southeastern Indiana, where an estimated 50,000 people are affected by Alzheimer’s disease.

www.toebben.com/tour-for-a-cure, (800) 272-3900