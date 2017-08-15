For Stepping Stones, it’s the season to Bloom

Saturday, Sept. 9, 6:30-10:30 p.m., Greenacres Arts Center, Indian Hill

“Blooming” is an apt way to describe the impact Stepping Stones’ programming can have on individuals with disabilities.

“When our son, Bayley, started at Stepping Stones, he was greeted with open arms and warm smiles every day,” said Terri Hogan, who is chairing Bloom, the organization’s fall fundraiser. “While attending, his behavior became less challenging. He was able to swim and take part in activities that helped with sensory integration.”

Hogan’s husband, Paul, serves as co-chair. Their son, now 18, was diagnosed with autism at age 3.

The elegant, tented garden party benefits year-round programming for children and adults with developmental disabilities. About 400 guests will enjoy music by Swampthang, dancing, tapas from more than 20 restaurants, an open bar and silent auction. Last year, the event netted more than $300,000 to support Stepping Stones’ programming.

“We truly don’t know what we would have done without Stepping Stones, and the need is there for so many families in the community,” Terri Hogan said. “That’s why we want to work diligently to help make Bloom a continued success.”

Other planning committee members include Michelle and Kevin Jones and Angelia Hutchinson. The presenting sponsor is Huntington Bank.

Tickets are $150.

Stepping Stones’ four Greater Cincinnati campuses serve individuals with autism, as well as cerebral palsy, Down syndrome, intellectual disabilities, seizure disorders and other physical and behavioral disorders.

CincyBloom.org