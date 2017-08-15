Riverblast Grand Slam moving to GABP

Sunday, Sept. 3, 5 p.m., Great American Ball Park

This year guests at the Riverblast Grand Slam for Gateway will party in a new location — the Champions Club at Great American Ball Park.

Guests will enjoy a VIP evening of tours of the ball park, open bar, dinner and private seating to view the Western & Southern/WEBN fireworks.

The event is presented by St. Elizabeth Healthcare and Gateway Foundation.

Tickets are $200. Reserved parking is available for $20.

Proceeds benefit the Gateway Community and Technical College Foundation.

