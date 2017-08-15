What to do/hear/see | Aug. 16-22

Curated by Thom Mariner

It’s a tough decision, right? Stay inside to avoid the humid, dog days? Or venture outside and soak up the simmering remains of summer? Whatever you decide, we have options for you…read on…

Mercantile Library | 414 Walnut St., Cincinnati, OH 45202. 513-621-0717 or reservations@mercantilelibrary.com

Thursday, Aug. 17, 5 p.m. Opening Reception: The Niehoff Prehistoric Pottery Collection

Dr. Bob Genheimer, curator of archaeology at Cincinnati Museum Center, discusses the Prehistoric Pottery Exhibit and new catalog on display in the Reading Room through March 2018. Hosted by Patti and Buck Niehoff, and Nick Niehoff.

Free, but reservations are requested.

City Flea | Washington Park, Over-the-Rhine

Saturday, Aug. 19, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Grab your wallet and your sunscreen, and make Washington Park your launching pad for a fun day in and around OTR. There is always something new to experience, including the recently re-opened Ziegler Park and Pool, just a few blocks east.

Sunday, Aug. 20, 2:30 p.m. “Midnight Ramble: Oscar Micheaux and the Story of Race Movies” (at The Mini Microcinema, 1329 Main St., Cincinnati, OH 45202)

This 1994 PBS documentary reflects the early history of Black American film from 1910 to 1950. These were independent films made primarily by, for and about the Black community, as a way of counteracting Hollywood stereotypes. Oscar Micheaux is considered the “Dean of Black American Film.” He wrote, produced, and directed more than 40 features. Take a look through a different lens than we’ve been provided previously.

The Mini Microcinema | Mecca, 1429 Walnut St. Cincinnati, OH 45202

Thursday, Aug. 17, 9-midnight. “Seven Weeks of Cinema,” closing party

And speaking of The Mini, join the closing night festivities (held at Mecca on Walnut), as they put the wraps on 26 nights of movies in seven weeks, and celebrate two years in existence on Main Street.

Cincinnati Association for the Blind & Visually Impaired | Spring Grove Cemetery & Arboretum

Sunday, Aug. 20, 8:30 a.m. Yes You Can 5K

There aren’t many more beautiful places in Cincinnati for a run than Spring Grove. If you book online today (Aug. 16), registration is just $30; $35 after today. Check-in starts at 7 a.m. Your heart, plus lots of needy pairs of eyes, will be very grateful. Your legs, well, they will feel better in a couple of days. Enjoy!

Cincinnati Chamber Orchestra / Summermusik 2017 | School for Creative & Performing Arts, 108 W. Central Pkwy., Cincinnati, OH 45202. 513-723-1102

Saturday, Aug. 19, 7:30 p.m. “Venetian Madcap Musica,” Eckart Preu, conductor

The third weekend of Summermusik is anchored by a musical tribute to Venice, featuring the city’s most famous musical son, Vivaldi, plus the gorgeous Adagietto from Mahler’s Fifth Symphony and a staging of Stravinsky’s delightful neo-classic ballet featuring longtime CCO partner Madcap Puppets.

Two festival chamber music events, scheduled for Friday and Sunday, are sold out. Sorry!

Xavier University | Bellarmine Chapel, 3800 Victory Pkwy., Cincinnati, OH 45207. 513-745-3000

Aug. 22, 7 p.m. Xavier University Big Sing: Mozart, Requiem

Calling all choral singers! Join together for a community sing-along of Mozart’s final opus, his beloved Requiem. Grammy-winning conductor Jason Harris, incoming director of choral activities at Xavier and member of the Vocal Arts Ensemble of Cincinnati, leads the performance. Scores will be provided…just show up!

Memorial Hall | 1225 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine.

Wednesday, Aug. 16, 6 p.m. Murder Mystery Dinner: “The Whodunit Players”

Wednesday, Aug. 23, 6 p.m. Murder Mystery Dinner: “The Dinner Detective”

Two upcoming opportunities for you to test your sleuth-ability, as part of these fun, interactive murder mystery evenings. A twist: the culprit might turn out to be seated right behind you – who knows…?

Manifest Gallery | 2727 Woodburn Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45206. 513-861-3638

Friday, Aug. 18, 6-9 p.m. Season finale exhibit

Four shows close out the 2016-17 season for one of Cincinnati’s most respected galleries, in a collective show running through Sept. 15.

“Monochrome:” Works of varied media and styles, sharing in common a restricted color pallet

9th Annual “Nude:” Annual exhibition exploring uncovered human form

“Animal Nature:” Prints by Tennessee-based artist Ralph Slatton, professor at East Tennessee State University

“A Quiet Mind:” Drawings by North Carolina-based artist and professor Tamie Beldue, one of Manifest’s longest-standing exhibition alumni

Crawling the pubs well past 9 o’clock is, of course, encouraged!

Wave Pool Gallery | 2940 Colerain Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45225

Saturday, Aug. 19, 2-7 p.m. “Car Wash:” pool party, art auction,car bed show

Wave Pool’s annual fundraiser is a combination of week-long online art auction, a car bed show (organized by Working Girls Co., a twist on the traditional car show where artists reimagine the popular car bed into interactive sculpture), and – naturally – a pool party. (Get it? Wave POOL?)

Also, enjoy music by SwimTeam, a dunk tank, a Putt-Putt course by SLAPface, Caravan’s traveling sound studio, prints by PullClub, Able Projects, a slip-n-slide, and more. And yes, bring your suits!