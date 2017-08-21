Ohh! Ahh! Fireworks for a good cause

Where’s the best spot to watch the Western & Southern WEBN fireworks on Sunday, Sept. 3? How about a place that gives you both a riverfront view for the end-of-summer blast and the chance to support a good cause? Here are some options – with some offering perks such as parking passes or the chance to enjoy dessert while waiting for the crowds to clear from the roads after the fireworks.

Great American Ball Park

The Gateway Community and Technical College Foundation is holding its Riverblast Grand Slam at the Champions Club at Great American Ball Park. Doors open at 5 p.m. Included are tours of the ball park, open bar, dinner and private seating for the fireworks. Big Dave from B-105 will emcee. Guests will use the Champions Club the entire evening. While the crowds clear out around you, you’ll be enjoying coffee, dessert, drinks and music after the fireworks. Tickets are $200. Reserved parking is available for $20.

e.gesture.com/events/6nU/

The Metropolitan Club

Transitions is wrapping up its Heroes Against Heroin Humanitarian Awards Gala with a Fireworks Viewing Party. Starting at 5 p.m., the gala honors those fighting in the frontlines against the heroin epidemic. Honorees are the Kenton County Fiscal Court, pharmacist James Liebertrau, advocate Charlotte Wethington, Northern Kentucky Health Department and Frisch’s Restaurants.

The evening includes all the traditional trappings of a gala – silent and live auctions, raffles, buffet, the awards and entertainment. And then the Metropolitan Club’s fabulous view of the river comes into play for the fireworks. Tickets are $200.

Tickets: (859) 491-4435 or Carol Serrone, cserrone@transitionsky.org

Mt. Adams

The Dan Beard Council, Boy Scouts of America, is hosting a viewing party on top of Mt. Adams, adjacent to the Highland Tower. Registration is required. Tickets are $300 a couple or $175 per person. Kids are $25. The event, which runs 5-10 p.m., includes buffet dinner for adults, beverages, fireworks and shuttle service. For kids, there’s an activity area and dinner from the Goldstar Chilimobile.

(513) 577-7683 or brittany.harrison@scouting.org

Smale Riverfront Park, Anderson Pavilion

Too bad. Rockin’ at Riverfest, the fundraiser for the Children’s Home of Cincinnati, is sold out.

But . . . it’s not all bad news here. There’s a YP party afterward – and Mitch Hildebrandt, the star goalie of FC Cincinnati, will be there. The YP party also will feature a DJ, entertainment, open bar, heavy hors d’oeuvres and a private riverside view of the Toyota/WEBN fireworks at the Carol Ann Carousel and Pichler Fountains. Tickets MUST be purchased by Aug. 22.

thechildrenshomecinti.org