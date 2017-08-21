Public library ranked second-busiest in nation

Hamilton County is home to the second-busiest library in the United States, according to the 2017 Public Library Data Service statistical report. It is second only to the New York Public Library.

Cardholders of the Public Library of Cincinnati and Hamilton County checked out more than 21.2 million items in 2016. That is 2.5 million more than the previous year, when it was the fifth-busiest in the country.

The increase in circulation is attributable in part to new convenience-focused services such as Hot Authors, Book Hookup and CD of the Month Club, which allow cardholders to stay updated on new releases on their favorite mediums.

The report, published each year by the Public Library Association, is based on survey responses collected from more than 2,800 public libraries in the United States and Canada.