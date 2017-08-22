ArtWorks to dedicate, celebrate summer mural projects

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

ArtWorks is celebrating the completion of its summer projects with public dedications taking place over the next three months.

ArtWorks hired 120 youth apprentices and 34 teaching artists to transform the city with projects over the course of the summer.

Wednesday, Aug. 23 , 4:30-6:30 p.m., Christian Davies: “Razzle Camp,” 2940 Colerain Ave.

Thursday, Aug. 24 , 4-6 p.m., Edie Harper: “Crazy Cat, Crazy Quilt,” 1107 Walnut St. with reception following at ArtWorks Office.

Saturday, Aug. 26 , 2-6 p.m., Kailah Ware: “Walnut Hills Peebles’ Corner Business District Gateway Design,” St. James Park.

Tuesday, Sept. 12 , 4-6 p.m., Lizzy DuQuette & John Lanzador: “Building Cultural Understanding,” and Team Flick: “Price Hill Documentary,” 3120 Warsaw Ave.

Thursday, Sept. 21 , 4:30-5:30 p.m.,Christian Dallas: “Rookwood Revival,” 1920 Race St.

Tuesday, Oct. 3 , 4:15-5:15 p.m., ICY + SOT: “Faces of Homelessness,” 1225 Vine St.

Saturday, Oct. 7 , 1-2 p.m., Sara Cormier: “Dream Big and Fly High,” 151 W. Fifth St.

Tuesday, Oct. 10 , 4-6 p.m., James Pate: “Wall of Queens,” 525 Elm St.

Tuesday, Oct. 24 , 4-5 p.m. Ralph Steadman: “That’s My Dad” & “Hundreds of Feet,” “Democracy!,” 1200 Walnut St.

Thursday, Oct. 26, 4-6 p.m., Paul Loehle: “Scripps National Spelling Bee 90th Anniversary Mural,” 1010 Elm St.

