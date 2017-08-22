Impact 100 announces 2017 grant finalists

Tuesday, Sept. 12

Seven nonprofits are finalists for Impact 100 grants. Members of Impact 100 will have a chance to evaluate the finalists during presentations at the annual Awards Celebration.

In all, 115 organizations applied for funding in five key areas: culture; education; environment, preservation and recreation; family; and health and wellness. Finalists and corresponding programs are:

Ohio Valley Voices, audiology clinic expansion.

Northern Kentucky Community Action Commission, Lincoln Grant Scholar House.

St. Joseph Home, green space project.

Cincinnati Shakespeare Company, education program expansion.

Lighthouse Youth & Family Services, Agricultural Learning Center, Lighthouse Community School.

Children’s Home of Northern Kentucky, technology upgrade to support improved health care.

First Step Home, Terry Schoenling Home for its mothers and infants program.

The women’s philanthropic organization has raised $404,000 to award to organizations serving the Greater Cincinnati-Northern Kentucky-Southeastern Indiana region.

“As an organization, we are so proud of this year’s applicants and finalists,” said Donna Broderick, president of Impact 100. “Each is an outstanding example of our region’s devotion to giving back to the community around them.”

With a membership of more than 400 women, Impact 100 empowers women to dramatically improve the 10-county area by collectively funding grants to charitable initiatives.

Impact100.org