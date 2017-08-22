Love is in the air at CAC gala, auction

Saturday, Aug. 26, 6:30-11 p.m., Contemporary Arts Center

Guests are invited to join the fun at the Love Invents Us Gala & Art Auction.

Lauren and Jimmy Miller are chairing the event, which is sponsored by Bartlett & Co.

The evening will kick off with cocktails, followed by entertainment, the art auction and dinner.

The gala will take place in the fourth floor gallery space where the Ugo Rondinone exhibition just wrapped up. While the exhibition will be gone, the brightly painted walls will remain, giving the evening a very surreal and one-of-a-kind feel. The artwork available for bidding ranges in price and variety and is a blend of local and international artists, many of whom have shown at the CAC.

Gala tickets start at $250.

Reservations: Sarah Day, 345-8422 or sday@contemporaryartscenter.org