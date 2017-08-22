Sibcy honorary chair of Dress for Success Fashion Show

Thursday, Sept. 14, 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Jack Casino, downtown

Pam Sibcy will serve as honorary chair of Dress for Success Cincinnati’s annual Fashion Show.

The event also will include a reception, raffle and luncheon. Saks Fifth Avenue models will walk the runway in Max Mara designer fashions.

Longtime sponsor Western & Southern Financial Services is back again.

Sibcy, a licensed Realtor, is vice president of marketing for Sibcy Cline. She is a board member for Lindner Center of Hope, Good Samaritan Hospital Foundation and the Tiffany Circle of the American Red Cross. Throughout the years she has served on the boards of Stepping Stones Center, Children’s Theatre, Children’s Museum, Dress for Success and the Cincinnati Chapter of the American Red Cross.

The Fashion Show committee is co-chaired by Xaviera Edwards and Jamilla Watson. The volunteer committee includes Marsha Ashley, Logan Bailey, Luann Becker, Tammi Bedolla, Nina Britton, Tonie Britton, Terri Carrick, Connie Cussen, Tina DiSanto, Patti Foster, Megan Gramke, Diana Hoffman, Wanda Holcomb, Kelly Hollatz, Lydia Jenkins, Joy Josephs,

Anne Gilday-Judge, Kei Lawson, Lisa Nolan, Wendy Palmer and Jackie Reau.

Individual tickets are $100.

dfscincy.org