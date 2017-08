Sunday, Aug. 27, 1-4 p.m., Ohio Alleycat Resource, 5619 Orlando Place

It’s “Purricane” Season at Ohio Alleycat.

Summer is traditionally “kitten season,” and Ohio Alleycat will have many kittens (and adult cats) for adoption at this event.

Guests can enjoy snacks, get to know the available cats and kittens, shop in the OAR Store or bid on raffle items.

The event is free and family-friendly. Same-day adoptions will be available.

ohioalleycat.org