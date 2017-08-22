What to do/hear/see | Aug. 23-29

Curated by Thom Mariner

It may be the dog days of summer, but the week ahead goes to the kitties, well, at least for a few hours on Sunday! (See post about Ohio Alleycat Resource.) Some cool stuff ahead, to match the cool(er) weather. Slip into something more comfortable…

Cincinnati Museum Center | 1301 Western Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45203. 513-287-7000

Friday, Aug. 25. “Shakespeare and the Queen City”

In spite of substantial sections of their structure being shut down during its extensive renovation, the folks at the Museum Center continue to maintain a strong, active presence. Next up is a rare copy of the first published collection of The Bard’s works. The First Folio, on loan from the Folger Shakespeare Library, is one of only 234 known surviving copies that preserved 36 of Shakespeare’s plays after his death in 1616. The accompanying exhibition collaborates with Cincinnati Shakespeare Company and the University of Cincinnati to explore how his works have been presented on stages and in non-traditional venues, adapted into film and television, and much more. Exhibit runs through Oct. 29.

While you’re there…check out the “Star Wars” costume exhibit, now in its final weeks, closing Oct. 1.

Tender Mercies | Washington Park, Over-the-Rhine

Saturday, Aug. 26, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Taste of OTR

This day-long festival of music, food and drink is celebrating its fifth anniversary. Admission is free, with VIP tickets available. OTR restaurants are represented, food trucks, along with a Craft Beer Village. Plus, you get to support the great work this organization does in providing housing solutions for the homeless.

Cincinnati Chamber Orchestra Summermusik 2017 | 513-723-1102

Thursday, Aug. 24, 7:30 p.m. “Film Screening of ‘Immortal Beloved’,” commentary by CCO music director Eckart Preu. (at Esquire Theater, 320 Ludlow Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45220)

Friday, Aug. 25, 10:30 a.m. Alon Goldstein, piano (at Mayerson JCC | 8485 Ridge Ave., Cincinnati OH 45236)

Friday, Aug. 25, 7:30 p.m. “Summer of Love,” curated by Heidi Yenney, CCO principal viola and Roger Klug, rock guitar. Alon Goldstein, piano. Celebrating 50th anniversary of the “Summer of Love.” (at The Redmoor, 3187 Linwood Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45208)

Saturday, Aug. 26, 7:30 p.m. “Immortal Beloved,” Eckart Preu, conductor. Alon Goldstein, piano. MamLuft & Co. Dance, dancers. Music by Philip Glass, Mozart, Beethoven and more. (at School for Creative and Performing Arts, 108 W. Central Pkwy., Cincinnati, OH 45202)

The closing weekend of Summermusik 2017 continues the theme of varied events in varied venues: a movie screening at the Esquire, solo piano recital at the JCC, pop/rock chamber music tribute at The Redmoor, and chamber orchestra concert, complete with world premiere dance, at SCPA. Must be something here for you, right? I thought so…

Saturday, Aug. 26, 7:30 p.m. Danika Holmes & Jeb Hart with Anna Applegate

If you like your music experiences on the intimate end of the spectrum, then this quietly successful series is just for you. Keep in mind, however, this is a listening space; not live music as atmosphere for your conversation. Be present! Holmes and Hart are from Nashville, but more bluesy pop than country. Anna Applegate is a young, local singer-songwriter, who series curator Scott Skeabeck says has “a voice like an angel.” Reservations required. Visit the website to make yours.

Kennedy Heights Arts Center | 6546 Montgomery Road, Cincinnati, OH 45213. 513-631-4278

Friday, Aug. 25, 7 p.m. Mambo Combo

KHAC continues to grow and improve its offerings, and this new summer music series is just one example. And as if the savory blend of music and fine art were not attraction enough, this is not your average art gallery entertainment. Mambo Combo is led by Michael Sharfe, long considered one of the very best bass players in the region. Add some serious Latin spice, and this mixture just might become infectious.

Art Academy of Cincinnati | 1212 Jackson St., Cincinnati, OH 45202. 513-562-6262.

Friday, Aug. 25, 5-8 p.m. “Pretty. Vacant.”

This exhibition celebrates the Punk spirit, art that is unruly, aggressive and raw. Chosen from the collection of Cincinnatians Linda and George Kurz, the show features photographs, paintings, sculpture and works on paper. And according to the AAC, “the exhibition will be installed with a bit of this same spirit, accompanied by a soundtrack and videos of seminal bands from the movement.” Spike up your hair. Squeeze into some leather, and let your freak flag fly! Runs through Sept. 22.

Malton Gallery | 3804 Edwards Road., Cincinnati, OH 45209. 513-321-8614.

Thursday, Aug. 24, 5-7 p.m. “Rooted,” opening reception

Big, bold statements mark this upcoming show featuring large-scale sculpture by Michigan-based Mark Chatterley and dramatic landscape paintings by renowned Cincinnati illustrator David Michael Beck. Runs through Sept. 23.