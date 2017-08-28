freshART gala marks silver anniversary

Sunday, Sept. 17, 4-8 p.m., Drees Pavilion, Devou Park

For 25 years, local artists have spent an autumn day in Covington’s Devou Park creating original works to be sold during the annual freshART gala to support Behringer-Crawford Museum’s youth education program.

The gala draws hundreds of art lovers for an evening of cocktails, food and music, with live and silent auctions.

This year, participating freshARTists will have an extra day to create. They will begin Saturday morning, Sept. 16, and return their completed works in time for the gala on Sunday afternoon.

This year, early-bird bidders can get a head start with an extended silentART auction of local artists’ works made within the past two years. The silent auction will be held at Behringer-Crawford Museum Aug. 5-Sept. 16.

Since freshART began in 1992, more than $500,000 has been raised, bringing educational and cultural activities to nearly a quarter-million children.

(859) 491-4003