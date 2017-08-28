Market to host Flavor of Findlay fundraiser

Thursday, Sept. 14, 6:30 p.m., Findlay Market

Top local chefs and Findlay Market merchants are teaming up to create enticing bite-sized dishes.

Flavor of Findlay, previously called Eat Local for the Globe, will celebrate the farmers, food artisans, butchers, fishmongers, cheese sellers and bakers at Findlay Market.

The event will feature more than a dozen tasting stations pairing a Findlay Market merchant with a top local chef; wine or beer pairings at each station; a silent auction; a DJ; and craft cocktails by Molly Wellmann of Wellmann Brands.

Participating chefs include Jean-Robert de Cavel of French Crust Cafe and Bistro and Jean-Robert’s Table; Stephen Williams of Bouquet; Suzanne Church of Metropole; Todd Kelly of Orchids at Palm Court; Steven Shockley of The Anchor; Joseph Scheidenberger of 27 Bar+Kitchen; Josh Campbell of Django Western Taco; Paul Alford of O Pie O; Dana Adkins of Cozy’s Cafe & Pub; and Brad Bernstein of Red Feather.

Participating merchants include Babushka Pierogies, Bouchard’s Pasta, Colonel De Gourmet Herbs & Spices, Dean’s Mediterranean Imports, Eckerlin Meats, Eli’s BBQ, Em’s Sourdough Bread, Fresh Table, Gramma Debbie’s Kitchen, Madison’s, Mama Lo Hizo, Maverick Chocolate Co., Pho Lang Thang and Taste of Belgium.

Proceeds will go toward Findlay Market’s entrepreneurship programs, local food initiatives and beautification at and around the market.

Tickets are $75.

findlaymarket.org/flavor-of-findlay