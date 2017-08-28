Zonta Club’s annual Wine & Dine set for September

Saturday, Sept. 18, 6 p.m., Sharonville Convention Center

The Zonta Club of Cincinnati’s Seventh Annual Wine & Dine Scholarship Fundraiser promises food, entertainment and fun – and, of course, wine.

Proceeds will benefit the club’s Ann Rasche and Zonta scholarships, as well as other projects.

The evening will feature live and silent auctions, a raffle, music by Kyle English and a buffet dinner.

Dr. Lakshmi Kode Sammarco, Hamilton County coroner, will be honored with the Marian de Forest Award. The 2017 scholarship recipients also will be recognized.

Sponsors include Ohio National Financial Services, Norma Clark, Donna Seitz and Kahny Printing.

Information: Gretchen Webb at (513) 616-5696 or gtwebb@cinci.rr.com; www.zonta-cinti.org