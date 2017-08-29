On this day, volunteers and donors will be center stage

Thursday, Nov. 9, 11 a.m., Music Hall

Each year, Greater Cincinnati’s volunteers and donors are invited to a luncheon whose sole purpose is to let them know how much they are appreciated.

The luncheon, presented by the Association of Fundraising Professionals Greater Cincinnati Chapter, traditionally is held on National Philanthropy Day.

This year’s event will honor four outstanding individuals, including one in a new category: emerging leader.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The winners:

Philanthropist of the Year David F. Herche was nominated by Cincinnati Works. Herche, chair of Enerfab, is credited with making it possible for Cincinnati Works to triple its capacity to lift more people out of poverty. He is also credited with providing resources for a school in the inner city to be transformed into a place where the students can build their confidence and interest in learning.

Volunteer of the Year James Dodd was nominated by St. Vincent de Paul for the “countless” hours he has donated over the past 10 years volunteering in the food pantry, visiting neighbors in need, or providing training and support for the organization’s district councils.

Outstanding Youth in Philanthropy Heather Konerman was suggested by Magnified Giving/Holy Cross High School in Covington. The school has honored Heather, a senior, the past three years for her volunteer efforts, which one year totaled 600 hours.

Emerging Leader Rosemary Oglesby-Henry was recommended by Tender Mercies. Founder of Rosemary’s Babies, she has assisted more than 100 teen parents in overcoming the challenges of providing for their children. She serves as an example of a teen parent who has broken the stereotype by becoming a college graduate with a master’s degree while raising both of her children. Not coincidentally, her children volunteer at Tender Mercies.

Tickets to the luncheon are $55 through Oct. 15, then $65 until registration closes Oct. 30.

tiny.url.com/2017NPD