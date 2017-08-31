Assistance League gets students off to a good start

As it prepared for the start of school, volunteers with Assistance League of Greater Cincinnati busily opened boxes and filled shelves with clothing of all sizes.



Through its Operation School Bell program, the all-volunteer group is in its 19th year of providing school uniforms, underwear, socks, belts and jackets for disadvantaged students. During this school year, it will reach 38 schools and more than 3,000 children.



Some schools transport children to Assistance League’s location so the students can be individually fitted. Other schools prefer the in-school distribution method so resource coordinators can distribute items as needed.

Student services also include help for financially challenged adults who struggle to pay for college and an education beyond high school. College Starter Kits — which include such items as flash drives, calculators, notebooks, paper, pens, stapler, and index cards – are packed up and delivered to five area colleges.