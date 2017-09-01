Party to kick off season for Art Museum’s Duveneck group

Wednesday, Sept. 6, 5-6:30 p.m., Cincinnati Art Museum

The Duveneck Association, a social fundraising group for the Cincinnati Art Museum, encourages members and potential members to attend its season kickoff party. Attendees will enjoy beverages and light bites while meeting with members and new curators.

The group hosts the annual Taste of Duveneck wine- and food-tasting event in June. In addition, it meets monthly for art-related activities and lunch. This year’s schedule includes an October trip to the Miniature Museum in Maysville, Kentucky; an on-campus tour of the Iris van Herpen exhibit in November; and the annual holiday luncheon at the Queen City Club on Dec. 4.

Membership is $90 per couple or $55 for individuals.

Membership information: Kay Worz, (513) 574-3180

Party registration: Lee Strasser, (513) 639-2964 or www.cincinnatiartmuseum.org/duv