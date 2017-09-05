BHGH opens new home for Cincinnati Scholars

Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine was on hand to help Boys Hope Girls Hope celebrate the opening of a new home.

The Heidt Hope House, which broke ground last summer on View Place Drive, has four bedrooms for eight BHGH Cincinnati Scholars; two staff bedrooms for house parents; a guest bedroom; large kitchen; dining and living spaces; separate study workplaces for each scholar; a group work area; an area suitable for exercise equipment; and an open patio.

Heidt Hope House was made possible through the support of Dr. Robert Heidt and Julia Heidt, who initiated a challenge grant and were followed by numerous donors and volunteers.

The Building Hope Initiative was created in 2016 to cover costs of building a new home as well as funding operational needs, including renovation of two existing homes, vehicle acquisition and maintenance, creating a building maintenance fund, providing operational cash reserves and supplementing an endowment to ensure long-term care.

Click on a thumbnail below to view photos from the event.