Fiber art, quilt show getting pieced together

Thursday, Sept. 7, 7-9 p.m., The Barn, Mariemont

You could say fiber artist Larry McKenney likes to pull his memories together with thread.

The Villa Hill, Kentucky, man travels the country and shares his vision of popular sites, iconic buildings and landscapes in his carefully crafted quilts.

The Barn, also known as the Woman’s Art Cultural Center, will be host to McKenney’s exhibition of quilts. Following the opening reception, the exhibit will run through Sept. 17.

McKenney is offering a two-day workshop on fiber art techniques Sept. 14-15, 1-3 p.m.

Since his retirement from teaching in Boone County, McKenney studied with numerous artists at the Columbus School of Art and Design. He also serves as the Stringtown Quilt Guild president.

