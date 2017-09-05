What to do/hear/see | Sept. 6-12

By Thomas Consolo

Astronomers will tell you there are two weeks of summer left, but – post-Labor Day – fall is in the air, and a new arts season is revving up. Even aside from the year’s (the decade’s?) headline arts event – the reopening of Music Hall in October – it’s already shaping up to be one of the most exciting in years. If your ears have stopped ringing from the Riverfest fireworks, here’s the best of what’s on tap this week…

Friday, Sept. 8-30. “A Midsummer Night’s Dream”

Get used to the new address. Cincinnati Shakespeare Company is at last in its new, state-of-the-art home in the new entertainment district on Elm Street in Over-the-Rhine. Visit Cincy Shakes’ new house for one of the greatest of The Bard’s comedies. Brian Isaac Phillips directs the rude mechanicals.

Through Sept. 30. “Shakespeare in Love” (at Marx Theater)

In what’s perhaps a congratulatory wink to that aforementioned younger theater company, the city’s oldest professional troupe mounts a stage adaptation of the hit, Oscar-winning rom-com with a screenplay by Mark Norman and Tom Stoppard. It’s been adapted for the stage by Lee Hall. Overcoming writer’s block has never been so entertaining.

Sunday, Sept. 10, 3 p.m. “Broadway, Big Band, and Bright Stars”

One of Cincinnati’s many amateur ensembles, the Metropolitan Orchestra bids farewell to summer with a pops concert at the Mount St. Joseph University Auditorium.

Friday, Sept. 8, 6:45 p.m. Schoeny-Küchle recital (at Werner Recital Hall)

Friday, Sept. 8, 8 p.m. Philharmonia Orchestra (at Patricia Corbett Theater)

CCM just marked its sesquicentennial, but it’s wasting no time getting started on season 151. This Friday has two offerings: Pick one or dive into the immersive experience and go to both.

First, soprano Alexandra Schoeny offers a recital of works by Liszt, Strauss and Rachmaninoff. Schoeny has performed with Cincinnati Opera since 2012; she’ll be accompanied Friday by Marcus Küchle, who’ll show he is a fine pianist in addition to being the opera’s director of artistic operations.

Next, CCM’s top ensemble, the Philharmonia Orchestra, starts its season with an all-orchestral program featuring Brahms’ Symphony No. 3 and Mendelssohn’s Symphony No. 5, “Reformation.” Mark Gibson conducts.

There’s a lot more on the boards than The Bard these days.

Cincinnati Landmark Productions | Covedale Center for the Performing Arts. 4990 Glenway Ave., Cincinnati OH 56238. 513-241-6550

Thursday, Sept. 7-Oct. 1. “The Miracle Worker”

Cincinnati’s West Side theater power starts its 2017-18 season with the inspiring story of Helen Keller and her teacher, Annie Sullivan.

Sept. 12, 7:30 p.m. “Wit in a Red Hat”

CPI is a grassroots organization whose mission is to develop new plays by local playwrights. In Tammy Brady’s wry “Wit,” you’ll hear nods to everything from “Bewitched” to “Macbeth.”

Cincinnati Art Galleries | 225 E. Sixth St., Cincinnati OH 45202. 513-381-2128

Friday, Sept. 8, 5-8 p.m. “Sight of Hand”

Opening reception for this show of new works by Leslie Shiels and Brian Burt.

Carl Solway Gallery | 424 Findlay St., Cincinnati OH 45214. 513-621-0069

Through Sept. 16. “Distant Horizons”

Just two weekends remain to see this exhibition of pioneers of psychedelic art by Isaac Abrams, Ira Cohen, Tony Martin and USCO.

FEEL THE FORCE

Unless you’ve been stuck on Tatooine, you know there’s a new Star Wars movie coming this December. Might as well begin preparations now.

Memorial Hall | 1225 Elm St., Cincinnati, OH 45202. 513-977-8838

Friday, Sept. 8, 8 p.m. “One Man Star Wars Trilogy”

Charles Ross single-handedly plays the characters, sings the music, flies the ships, fights the battles and condenses the plots of the first three Star Wars films into a single production. It’s a comedic take, but respectful enough to be earn the LucasFilm seal of approval. Plus, you get to check out renovated Memorial Hall.

Cincinnati Museum Center | Union Terminal, 1301 Western Ave., Cincinnati OH 45203. 513-287-7000

Through Oct. 1. “Star Wars and the Power of Costume”

Time is running out to see the traveling exhibition of dozens of hand-crafted costumes from the Star Wars saga.