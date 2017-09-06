CABVI celebrates opening of Hornbeck Center

Cincinnati Association for the Blind & Visually Impaired celebrated the opening of its Hornbeck Social Enterprise Center. With 59,000 square feet, this new building increases CABVI’s operation capacity by more than 75 percent.

“This is a place that offers people the opportunity to gain more independence, learn new skills and be part of a team,” said John Mitchell, CABVI’s CEO.

The building was named for Carolyn Voss Hornbeck, in thanks for an estate gift of $3.5 million.

The center, which is adjacent to the Cincinnati Museum Center, will be home to CABVI’s Industries Program and VIE Ability Office Supply Service. The enlarged space will help CABVI create new employment opportunities for people with severe vision loss.

The official ribbon-cutting in August was attended by community leaders and officials from U.S. AbilityOne Commission and the National Industries for the Blind.

cincyblind.org or (513) 221-8558