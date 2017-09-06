Center for Addiction Treatment opens new facility

The Center for Addiction Treatment opened a new outpatient facility, the Spaulding Recovery and Family Care Building, on its campus in the West End.

Construction cost was more than $4.97 million, most of which was raised in a capital campaign. The state, city and Spaulding Foundation were lead donors, contributing more than $400,000 each. The expansion will provide for new primary care and outpatient counseling services.

