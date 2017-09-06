Women’s summit geared to professionals in all career stages

Tuesday, Sept. 19, 7:30 a.m.-4 p.m., Northern Kentucky Convention Center, Covington

“Igniting Bold Leadership in Established and Emerged Leaders” is the theme of the day-long Regional Women’s Summit conference planned by the NKY Chamber Women’s Initiative.

Libby Gill will be the keynote speaker. After nearly 20 years in senior leadership roles in communications at Universal, Sony and Turner Broadcasting, she is now CEO of executive coaching and consulting at her own company.

Breakout sessions, featuring regional speakers, will be structured to appeal to professional women at all career stages.

“This is an exciting step in building relationships with other women in the region,” said Gina Bath, vice president of women’s initiative at the NKY Chamber.

Tickets are $159.

Gina Bath, (859) 578-6384, or nkychamber.com/events