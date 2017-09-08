Bikers ride for hungry and homeless

Nearly 50 riders came together to raise $4,000 for their hungry and homeless neighbors during City Gospel Mission’s first motorcycle charity ride. Roar on the River took participants on a scenic trip down U.S. 52 along the Ohio River to Aberdeen and back.

The event was the idea of Antonio Holliday, head chef at the men’s shelter. Prizes were awarded to those who raised the most funds and those who traveled the farthest for the event. (Pensacola, Florida, won the distance prize.) Sponsors included Piston Society, Duebber’s Automotive, and Jeff and Rita McNeely.

