Educators invited to free arts sampler

A scene from The Children’s Theatre’s “Young Abe Lincoln”

Thursday, Sept. 14, 4:30-8:30 p.m.

The Children’s Theatre of Cincinnati, Red Bank Road

Educators from around the Tri-State are invited to learn more about 16 local arts and culture organizations and what they can offer teachers this season.

The event is free. Check-in is at 4:30 p.m., with programs starting at 5 p.m. Advance registration is required.   

Teachers will enjoy light fare, a cash bar and presentations from:

  • ArtWorks
  • Cincinnati Arts Association
  • Cincinnati Art Museum
  • Cincinnati Ballet
  • Cincinnati Museum Center
  • Cincinnati Opera
  • Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park
  • Cincinnati Public Radio
  • Cincinnati Shakespeare Company
  • Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra
  • Contemporary Arts Center
  • Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati
  • Madcap Puppets
  • May Festival
  • Taft Museum of Art
  • The Children’s Theatre of Cincinnati

To view schedule of events: http://tinyurl.com/EducatorSamplerSchedule

To register: tinyurl.com/EducatorSampler

