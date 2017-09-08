Educators invited to free arts sampler

Thursday, Sept. 14, 4:30-8:30 p.m.
The Children’s Theatre of Cincinnati, Red Bank Road
Educators from around the Tri-State are invited to learn more about 16 local arts and culture organizations and what they can offer teachers this season.
The event is free. Check-in is at 4:30 p.m., with programs starting at 5 p.m. Advance registration is required.
Teachers will enjoy light fare, a cash bar and presentations from:
- ArtWorks
- Cincinnati Arts Association
- Cincinnati Art Museum
- Cincinnati Ballet
- Cincinnati Museum Center
- Cincinnati Opera
- Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park
- Cincinnati Public Radio
- Cincinnati Shakespeare Company
- Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra
- Contemporary Arts Center
- Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati
- Madcap Puppets
- May Festival
- Taft Museum of Art
- The Children’s Theatre of Cincinnati
To view schedule of events: http://tinyurl.com/EducatorSamplerSchedule
To register: tinyurl.com/EducatorSampler