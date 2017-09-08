Educators invited to free arts sampler

Thursday, Sept. 14, 4:30-8:30 p.m.

The Children’s Theatre of Cincinnati, Red Bank Road

Educators from around the Tri-State are invited to learn more about 16 local arts and culture organizations and what they can offer teachers this season.

The event is free. Check-in is at 4:30 p.m., with programs starting at 5 p.m. Advance registration is required.

Teachers will enjoy light fare, a cash bar and presentations from:

ArtWorks

Cincinnati Arts Association

Cincinnati Art Museum

Cincinnati Ballet

Cincinnati Museum Center

Cincinnati Opera

Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park

Cincinnati Public Radio

Cincinnati Shakespeare Company

Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra

Contemporary Arts Center

Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati

Madcap Puppets

May Festival

Taft Museum of Art

The Children’s Theatre of Cincinnati

To view schedule of events: http://tinyurl.com/EducatorSamplerSchedule

To register: tinyurl.com/EducatorSampler