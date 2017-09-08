Reds’ historian introduces Skirball exhibit’s lineup of Jewish ballplayers

Greg Rhodes, Cincinnati Reds team historian, spoke at the opening of “Chasing Dreams: Baseball & Becoming American,” a new exhibit at the Skirball Museum.

Rhodes traced the role of minority communities in the evolution of the Cincinnati Reds.

The exhibit, organized by the National Museum of American Jewish History in Philadelphia, will run through Oct. 22.

The Skirball Museum, founded in 1913 as the Union Museum with the assistance of the National Federation of Temple Sisterhoods, was the first formally established Jewish museum in the United States. It is on the campus of Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion.