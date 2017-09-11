15,000 expected for Cincinnati Walks for Kids

Saturday, Sept. 16, 9 a.m., Coney Island

How about going for a walk with 15,000 of your closest friends and raising money for Cincinnati Children’s? Sound like fun? Read on.

Family-friendly Cincinnati Walks for Kids brings together thousands of patients, caregivers, families, community leaders and friends of Cincinnati Children’s. It’s the largest annual community fundraiser benefiting Cincinnati Children’s, and every dollar raised goes directly to programs throughout the medical center.

The daylong event includes free face painting, entertainment and exclusive access to the rides at Coney Island. The walk routes are a 1-mile loop and a 2-mile loop. Both are flat, paved and stroller-friendly.

Registration is $25 for adults and $5 for those 17 and younger. Each walker will receive a T-shirt and a customizable fundraising page at cincywalks.org.

cincywalks.org