Chiari Walk raises funds for medical condition

Saturday, Sept. 16, 9 a.m. registration, 10:30 a.m. walk, Fernbank Park

The Conquer Chiari Walk Across America is a fundraising stroll with no set distance. The 2016 event involved more than 11,000 participants at 85 locations around the country and raised more than $500,000 for research and other patient-centered programs.

Chiari malformation is a condition in which the bony space enclosing the lower part of the brain is smaller than normal, causing the lower part of the cerebellum to push down through the skull and into the spinal canal. The herniated tonsils block the normal flow of cerebrospinal fluid, causing a wide range of symptoms.



(513) 931-4818 or cincy.ccwaa@gmail.com