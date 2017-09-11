Hispanic Leaders plan volunteer day events at LEAP Academy

Saturday, Sept. 16, 8:30 a.m.-noon, LEAP Academy

United Way’s Hispanic Leaders will enlist friends and family to brighten Cincinnati Public Schools’ new LEAP (Language Enrichment and Academic Proficiency) Academy. The volunteers plan to infuse the school and grounds with elements from Latin American cultures.

At the magnet school, they will tackle such projects as fence weaving in colorful patterns, tile installations, landscaping, building and painting benches, and a large-scale mural inspired by Talavera art.

Volunteers are needed, including one or two artists to help design and lay out a mural.

Supporters also can help by buying gym equipment from a wish list or by donating funds.

The events will help celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, Sept. 15-Oct. 15.

Treva.Brinkley@uwgc.org