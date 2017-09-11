Meet Clare Blankemeyer, emerging leader

Clare Zlatic Blankemeyer received the 2017 Emerging Philanthropist Award at Legacy’s Next Generation Leader Awards. The award was presented by the Northern Kentucky Fund of the Greater Cincinnati Foundation.

The honor recognizes young leaders who give of their time, experience and resources for the benefit of our community – and inspire others to do the same.

As director for the Mayerson Foundation Service-Learning Program, Blankemeyer connects school curriculum to community needs through service learning and also cultivates in students a passion for community support.

As president-elect of Impact 100, she helps lead the women’s giving network whose members have donated more than $3.2 million to area organizations since 2002. In 2015, Blankemeyer helped Impact 100 pilot a Young Philanthropist Program.



Among Blankemeyer’s other community leadership roles are the GreenLight Fund Advisory Committee, Securing the Future Conference Committee, Rotary Club Jefferson Award Committee, St. Francis de Sales Parish Council and YWCA Rising Stars. She serves on the boards of the Cincinnati Association of Volunteer Administrators, Girl Scouts of Western Ohio Gold Award and St. Francis Seraph Ministries. And she volunteers annually for the Greater Cincinnati Foundation’s Grants for Kids program.