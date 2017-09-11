Speakers announced for Women’s Summit

Tuesday, Sept. 19, 7:30 a.m.-4:45 p.m., Northern Kentucky Convention Center, Covington

Speakers from Kentucky and Ohio will address the second Regional Women’s Summit, staged by the Northern Kentucky Chamber Women’s Initiative. Their topics will relate to the theme, “Igniting Bold Leadership for Established and Emerging Leaders.”

Presenters and their topics include:

Hope Zoeller, founder and president, Louisville-based HOPE (Helping Other People Excel), “Closing the Confidence Gap.”

Robin K. Hinkle, director of the Master’s Degree in Business and Communication program at Spalding University, “Working with Executive Presence.”

Angie Taylor, president, Taylor Career Strategies, “Finding Your Career Purpose Through Meaningful Work.”

Pepper M. Peale, communications counselor, Vehr Communications, “Always Buy Breakfast: Tips for Building a Network and a Career.”

Jackie Messersmith, CEO, Talent Snapshot, “Drive Business Results with Leadership Engagement.”

Beth Silvers, senior director, Taft Stettinius & Hollister, “Professional Truth-Telling: Why Mastering Hard Conversations is Essential to Great Leadership.”

Sonia Jackson Myles, founder and CEO, The Sister Accord, “The Power of Sisterhood in Leadership.”

Maggie Frye, founder and principal consultant, Core Consulting Group, “Be YOUtiful You! Authentic Leadership for Maximum Impact.”

Each will present a morning and afternoon session. The keynote speaker will be Libby Gill, leadership expert and author.

Registration is $159.

859-578-6384 or www.nkychamber.com/wisummit17

Members of the honorary committee for the regional summit include:



Donna Jones Baker, president/CEO, Urban League of Greater Southwestern Ohio

Laura Brunner, president/CEO, Port of Greater Cincinnati Development Authority

Helen Carroll, owner, Carroll Project Planning

Judy Clabes, editor and publisher, KY Forward and NKY Tribune

Meghan Cummings, executive director, Women’s Fund of Greater Cincinnati Foundation

Kelley Downing, president/CEO, Bartlett & Co.

Kay Geiger, president, PNC Greater Cincinnati

Justice Michelle M. Keller, Supreme Court of Kentucky

Alecia Kintner, President/CEO, ArtsWave

Wendy Lea, CEO, Cintrifuse

Candace McGraw, CEO, Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport

Deborah Moessner, president, Anthem BCBS in Kentucky

Barbara Perez, ,president/CEO, YWCA of Greater Cincinnati

Monica Posey, President, Cincinnati State Technical and Community College

Julia Poston, office managing partner, EY

Johnna Reeder, president/CEO, REDI Cincinnati

Janice Way, president, Leadership Kentucky