Speakers announced for Women’s Summit

Tuesday, Sept. 19, 7:30 a.m.-4:45 p.m., Northern Kentucky Convention Center, Covington
Speakers from Kentucky and Ohio will address the second Regional Women’s Summit, staged by the Northern Kentucky Chamber Women’s Initiative. Their topics will relate to the theme, “Igniting Bold Leadership for Established and Emerging Leaders.”
Presenters and their topics include:
Hope Zoeller, founder and president, Louisville-based HOPE (Helping Other People Excel), “Closing the Confidence Gap.”
Robin K. Hinkle, director of the Master’s Degree in Business and Communication program at Spalding University, “Working with Executive Presence.”
Angie Taylor, president, Taylor Career Strategies, “Finding Your Career Purpose Through Meaningful Work.”
Pepper M. Peale, communications counselor, Vehr Communications, “Always Buy Breakfast: Tips for Building a Network and a Career.”
Jackie Messersmith, CEO, Talent Snapshot, “Drive Business Results with Leadership Engagement.”
Beth Silvers, senior director, Taft Stettinius & Hollister, “Professional Truth-Telling: Why Mastering Hard Conversations is Essential to Great Leadership.”
Sonia Jackson Myles, founder and CEO, The Sister Accord, “The Power of Sisterhood in Leadership.”
Maggie Frye, founder and principal consultant, Core Consulting Group, “Be YOUtiful You! Authentic Leadership for Maximum Impact.”
Each will present a morning and afternoon session. The keynote speaker will be Libby Gill, leadership expert and author.
Registration is $159.
859-578-6384 or www.nkychamber.com/wisummit17
Members of the honorary committee for the regional summit include:
- Donna Jones Baker, president/CEO, Urban League of Greater Southwestern Ohio
- Laura Brunner, president/CEO, Port of Greater Cincinnati Development Authority
- Helen Carroll, owner, Carroll Project Planning
- Judy Clabes, editor and publisher, KY Forward and NKY Tribune
- Meghan Cummings, executive director, Women’s Fund of Greater Cincinnati Foundation
- Kelley Downing, president/CEO, Bartlett & Co.
- Kay Geiger, president, PNC Greater Cincinnati
- Justice Michelle M. Keller, Supreme Court of Kentucky
- Alecia Kintner, President/CEO, ArtsWave
- Wendy Lea, CEO, Cintrifuse
- Candace McGraw, CEO, Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport
- Deborah Moessner, president, Anthem BCBS in Kentucky
- Barbara Perez, ,president/CEO, YWCA of Greater Cincinnati
- Monica Posey, President, Cincinnati State Technical and Community College
- Julia Poston, office managing partner, EY
- Johnna Reeder, president/CEO, REDI Cincinnati
- Janice Way, president, Leadership Kentucky