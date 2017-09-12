Art enthusiasts can add to their collections at freshART

Sunday, Sept. 17, Drees Pavilion in Devou Park

Art enthusiasts looking to acquire original works by prominent or new local artists will have scores of opportunities at Behringer-Crawford Museum’s 25th annual freshART gala.

More than two dozen artists have signed on to participate in the event, creating one-of-a-kind pieces en plein air (in fresh air) in Devou Park. The newly completed work will be sold at the live auction during the gala.

A highlight of the gala will be the auction of a painting by the late Wolfgang A. Ritschel. Upon his death in 2010, Ritschel bequeathed a collection to BCM titled “Art from the Heart.” Each year at freshART, one of those works is auctioned to raise funds for the museum’s educational programs. This year’s work is “Painterly Desert,” a mixed media, acrylic/pastel the artist created in 1998 in the “Artist’s Palette” region of Death Valley National Park.

A silent auction will include previously completed works by other local artists, including paintings, sculpture, fabric art, jewelry, pottery and more.



An opening reception for silentART will take place from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Sept. 2 at BCM, with viewing and bidding continuing at the museum until Sept. 16. Final bidding on silentART will take place at the gala.

Tickets are $75.

(859) 491-4003 or lrisch@bcmuseum.org