Krohn Conservatory opening Fall Floral Show

Thru Sunday, Oct. 29, Krohn Conservatory, Eden Park

The Fall Floral Show at Krohn Conservatory has been dubbed “Grass Roots: Art of Nature.” It includes framed copies of works by artists of all levels, local to world-renowned. Their eclectic styles are united by the influence of nature.

Attendees will view an array of chrysanthemums as painted by Monet, the cypress trees of Van Gogh and the roses of Dali.

Applied Imagination (which created the botanical architecture and railroad structures for the Holiday Show) will install a new display for the Fall Show. Called “Who Lives Here,” it will be in the Fern House and will highlight the botanical creations of various animal homes.

Admission is $4 for adults, $2 for children 5-17 and free for those 4 or younger.

Scherzinger Termite and Pest Control is the presenting sponsor.

(513) 421-5707 or cincinnatiparks.com

Special Events

(These events are included in admission price except where noted.)

Saturday, Sept. 23, and Sunday, Sept. 24, 10 a.m.5 p.m., Fall Bonsai Show. Dozens of bonsai trees will be displayed, judged and perhaps awarded ribbons. Members of the Greater Cincinnati Bonsai Society will answer questions. On Sunday, trees and supplies will be for sale.

Saturday, Sept. 30, 1-3 p.m., The Krohn Zone Explores Coffee and Tea. The exhibit on coffee and tea will offer information about the plants they come from and the culture surrounding the popular beverages.

Saturday, Oct. 21, and Sunday, Oct. 22, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Fall Orchid Show. The Greater Cincinnati Orchid Society will display hundreds of orchids, and horticulturists will answer questions.

Saturday, Oct. 28, 1-3 p.m., The Krohn Zone Explores Spices with Chef Ursula. The chef will share samples of her appetizers, along with recipes and advice for each dish.

Sunday, Oct. 29, 1-3 p.m., A Very Green Halloween. Children can dress up, make crafts and have fun in a non-scary nature-inspired Halloween venue.

Sunday, Oct. 29, 1-4 p.m. Orchid Potting Bee. Take your orchids, and will experts will repot them.

“Four Nights of Nostalgia”

This includes four evenings of programming, plus cocktails. Admission is $15 per person and includes one drink ticket and light refreshments. Registration is required.

This is the lineup:

Wednesday, Oct. 4, 6-7:30 p.m., Mt. Adams historian Jim Steiner on “Purcell’s Promise: The Church of the Steps.” Register: krohn.cincyregister.com/2017nostalgia1

Wednesday, Oct. 11, 6-7:30 p.m., Molly Wellmann of Wellmann’s Brands on Nicholas Longworth. Register: krohn.cincyregister.com/2017nostalgia2

Wednesday, Oct. 18, 6-7:30 p.m., Molly Wellmann of Wellmann’s Brands on Lafcadio Hearn. Register: krohn.cincyregister.com/2017nostalgia3

Wednesday, Oct. 25, 6-7:30 p.m., Greg Hardman from Christian Moerlein on “History of Beer in Cincinnati. Register: krohn.cincyregister.com/2017nostalgia4