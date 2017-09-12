Love of reading lives on in Dan’s 3-Putt for Literacy

Dan Wendell was a third-grade reading textbook editor at McGraw Hill in Columbus, an avid reader and golfer.

After his death in February 2015, his family wanted to find a meaningful charity for memorial contributions. They came across the Literacy Network, and a special bond was formed.

At Dan’s 3-Putt for Literacy at Clough Crossings in Anderson Township, a crowd of over 200 showed up to support the Literacy Network of Greater Cincinnati. This year’s event raised $5,150 for the organization, for a two-year total topping $9,000.

The Literacy Network named the Wendell family the honorary chairs of its 2017 Handbags for Hope fundraiser.

At Handbags for Hope, Dan’s dad, Steve, said, “Dan was a firm believer that the ability to read opened all other doors in life. It is truly our family’s honor to be recognized for the small role we have played to support such a wonderful organization and noble cause.”