Reds’ Adam Duvall guests at JDRF benefit

Blaine’s Fine Men’s Apparel hosted Clothing for a Cause, benefiting JDRF.

Guests had the opportunity to shop privately at Blaine’s and to meet Cincinnati Reds All-Star Adam Duvall.

Duvall, who was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes in 2012, is one of many who have been diagnosed with the disease as an adult. Approximately half of all new type 1 diabetes diagnoses are in adults.

The event raised about $6,000. A matching offer from Dr. and Mrs. Jonathan Ellichman boosted the total to more than $12,000.

Click on a thumbnail below to view photo gallery from the event