LIVE! on CET to honor retired parks chief Carden

Wednesday, Sept. 27, 5:30 p.m., Jack Casino

This year’s LIVE! on CET gala will honor Willie F. Carden Jr., who retired in the spring after 16 years leading Cincinnati Parks.

The event will kick off with a cocktail reception, followed by dinner, silent and live auctions, and buy-a-box. Proceeds will help support CET, Cincinnati’s PBS station.

“We are pleased to honor Willie for his hard work and dedication to making our parks true gems in our city,” said Alison Bushman, event chair. “Like CET, the parks in Cincinnati are not just destinations for entertainment, they’re also for learning, exploring, spending time with family and so much more.”

During his tenure, Carden oversaw the creation of Smale Riverfront Park, the renovation and expansion of Washington Park and the renovation of more than 20 other parks.

In recent years, LIVE! on CET has been held at Music Hall and broadcast from the ballroom so viewers could bid from home, but it will not be broadcast live from the casino.

Tickets: (513) 345-6579

Information: events.cetconnect.org