Magnified Giving grants provide $133,922 to charities

Magnified Giving ended its 2017 Student Philanthropy program by providing grants totaling $133,922 to 103 charities.

The program included 81 middle and high schools in the region, involving more than 3,500 students in the process of evaluating nonprofits and making informed choices to award funding.

Magnified Giving’s mission is to educate, inspire and engage students in life-long philanthropy.

The program allows participating students to see the needs of local nonprofits and to use funds provided by Magnified Giving to provide grants to the charities they assess and select.

Students at schools throughout the region implemented this program during the school year. During April and May, they concluded the process as they presented their chosen charities with funds.

Information: www.magnifiedgiving.org

CHARITIES GETTING FUNDS

The charities that received funds through Magnified Giving’s 2017 Student Philanthropy program include:

4 Paws for Ability; A Kid Again; A Voice For The Innocent; Adore-A-Bull Rescue; American Foundation for Suicide Prevention; Animal Adoption Foundation; Aubrey Rose Foundation; Auglaize County Humane Society; Awakening Minds Art; Bake Me Home; Bethany House Services; Big Brothers Big Sisters of Warren and Clinton Counties; BLOC Ministries; Boys & Girls Club of Greater Cincinnati; Brave Choices; Brewhaus Dog Bones; Brigid’s Path; Buckeye Search and Rescue Dogs; Building Blocks for Kids; Camp Joy; CancerFree Kids; Children’s Hunger Alliance; Cincinnati Kids 4 Kids; Cincinnati Nature Center, Cincinnati Union Bethel; Cincy Kids 4 Kids; Cinderella’s Closet; City Gospel Mission; Cleveland Rape Crisis Center; CNE Education Foundation; Crayons to Computers; Crossroads; Daybreak; Disabled Veterans of America; Ed Colina Foundation; Education Matters; Elementz; Envision Children; Fernside; First Step Home; Fitton Center for the Creative Arts; For Love of Children; Geauga County Humane Society; Great Parks Foundation; Green Dot (Women’s Crisis Center); Habitat for Humanity; H.O.P.E; Hospice of Western Reserve; InReturn; Invisible Kids Project; Josh Cares; LaSoupe; Life Learning Center; Make-a-Wish Foundation; Mentoring Plus; Mid-Miami Valley Younglife Capernaum; Milestones; NEST Community Learning Center; Never The Less; New Life Clinic; One Way Farm; Our Daily Bread; Outreach; Outside The Box; Parents of Murdered Children; Parish Kitchen; Permaganic Garden; Pray Hope Believe Foundation; Redwood; Rob’s Kids; Ronald McDonald House of Greater Cincinnati; Rose Garden Mission; Safe Harbor; Salvation Army; SATH’s Kamp Dovetail; Save the Animals Foundation; SEM Food Pantry; Shared Harvest; Soaring Hawks Foundation; Sole Brothers; SonLight Power; SPCA of Cincinnati; Springfield Soup Kitchen; St. Vincent de Paul; Stepping Stones; Stray Animal Adoption Program; Su Casa; Tamar’s Place; Teen Challenge of Cincinnati; The Dakota Center; The Dragonfly Foundation; The Nest Recovery Homes; The Sub Zero Mission; The Swan House; Transitions Inc.; Unified for Uganda; UpSpring; Wesley Chapel Mission Center; William Caston Memorial; Winton Place Youth Center; Women Helping Women; Wordplay; and Yellow Ribbon Support Center.

PARTICIPATING SCHOOLS

Magnified Giving’s 2017 Student Philanthropy program involved more than 3,500 students from the following schools:

Aiken New Tech; All Saints; Alter; Anderson; Badin; Bethel-Tate; Bishop Brossart; Bishop Chatard; Butler Tech School of the Arts; Catholic Central Springfield; Cincinnati Country Day; Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy; Clark Montessori; Clermont Northeastern; Colerain; Conner High School; Conner Middle School; Covington Catholic; Covington Latin; Dater High School; Dater PLC; Dayton; Deer Park; DePaul Cristo Rey; East Clinton; Elder; Gamble Montessori; GIVE Student Group; Goshen; Guardian Angels; Highlands; Holmes; Holy Cross; Indian Hill High School; Indian Hill Middle School; John Paul II Middle School; Kings; LaSalle; Lakota East; Lebanon; Lockland; Loveland; Madeira High School; Madeira Middle School; Mariemont; McAuley; McNicholas; Miami Valley School; Middletown; Moeller; Mount Notre Dame – Billiart; Mount Notre Dame – YPC; New Bremen; Newport Central Catholic; Newport; Notre Dame Academy; Oyler PLC; Perry; Purcell Marian; Reading; Riverview East PLC; Roger Bacon; School for Creative and Performing Arts; Seton; Seven Hills; Shroder; Shroder PLC; Springer Middle School; St. Henry, St. Ursula; St. Xavier; Summit Country Day; Taft Info Tech PLC; Taylor; The Children’s Home for Autism and Related Disorders; Turpin; Villa Madonna; Western Hills PLC; Wickliffe; Withrow PLC; and Wyoming.