Poets, to your marks…

Poets, let this be your inspiration.

The Greater Cincinnati Writers League is inviting entries for its annual poetry contest.

The first-place winner will receive $75, with $50 for second and $25 for third. Prize winners also will receive a one-year membership in the organization and 10 two-hour workshops. They also will be invited to read their winning poems at the Dec. 8 awards reception.

Deadline for entries is Nov. 1. To enter, Greater Cincinnati poets must be 18 or older, and never a member of the Writers League. The maximum number of entries per person is three unpublished, typed poems of no more than 40 lines. Send two copies of each poem – one with the poem’s name only, one with name, address and email. Per-poem fee is $3, payable by check or money order to GCWL, or send payment via PayPal to gcwlemail@gmail.com.

Information: Joanne Greenway, (513) 922-3550, or cincinnatiwritersleague.org