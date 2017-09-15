Which brewery is most philanthropic?

Saturday, Oct. 28, MadTree 2.0, Oakley

The Cincinnati Community ToolBank’s annual fundraiser will honor the winner of the Brewers Philanthropy Award, recognizing a Greater Cincinnati brewery for making a difference in the community.

Hammers & Ales supports the mission of Cincinnati Community ToolBank, a nonprofit tool-lending program that serves charitable organizations by providing high-quality tools to volunteers who are planting trees, repairing seniors’ roofs, landscaping public spaces and more.

Nominations for the philanthropy award will be accepted online through Sept. 29.

On Oct. 4, the selection committee will announce three finalists, at which time voting will be open to the public. The winner will be announced at Hammers & Ales on Oct. 28.

Early-bird tickets to support the mission of the ToolBank are $55 until Oct. 21 and $75 after that. All tickets include adult beverages and light bites. The evening also will feature a ToolBank-themed photo booth, virtual reality experience, interactive games with a chance to win prizes, live entertainment and a silent auction.

cincinnatitoolbank.org/events/hammers-and-ales