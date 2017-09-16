Pet Jam supports League for Animal Welfare

Saturday, Sept. 30, 2-10 p.m., Grailville, Loveland

Pet Jam, a family- and pet-friendly fundraiser for the League for Animal Welfare, will make its debut at Grailville. The event will feature live music by local bands, food trucks and craft beers.

In addition, guests can participate in a fun family zone, shop in a vendor village and meet adoptable cats and dogs. Proceeds will help provide shelter for homeless pets until they are adopted, as well as wellness and spay/neuter programs. Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for ages 5-17. Pet Jam is presented by Bounty and Charmin.

LFAW.org/PetJam