PIE receives $350,000 for student programs

Cincinnati-based Partnership for Innovation in Education received $350,000 in grants from the Ohio Department of Education and the Ohio Department of Higher Education. The funds will support programs that help Ohio students gain hands-on career experience and solve real-world challenges faced by businesses and nonprofit organizations.

The ODE awarded PIE its third consecutive Community Connectors grant for $200,000.

In a partnership with Cincinnati Public Schools, the grants will help fund the engineering design, fabrication and development of drones. The second grant also features multimedia programming with film, video and design executives as students write, film and produce short films for international distribution.

PIE and its educational partners, Clark State Community College and Yellow Springs Schools, also received a $150,000 ODHE STEM Public Private Pilot Program Grant for the 2017-2019 academic years.

stem.piemedia.org