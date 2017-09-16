Who will make biggest Big Pitch? ArtWorks finale is Sept. 28

Thursday, Sept. 28, Memorial Hall

Eight businesses are finalists for the ArtWorks Big Pitch, a mentorship program and pitch competition designed for creative businesses.

Each of the finalists will be paired with a business mentor and U.S. Bank small business banking specialist. Over 10 weeks, they are receiving mentorship and coaching, as well as pitch help and business planning assistance. The program will culminate in a public pitch event in which the finalists will compete for a $15,000 business grant and a $5,000 Audience Choice grant.

“It was an extremely tough process for the panel to choose just eight finalists from our competitive pool of applicants,” said Tamara Harkavy, CEO and artistic director of ArtWorks. “These finalists represent the best of small business in our area and show the greatest potential for growth.”

The finalists include:

Authentic Cutz, combining a world-class grooming service with the opportunity to participate in a cultural experience.

Brookes and Hyde, an accessory brand crafting fine leather goods.

CG Ceramics, creating wheel-thrown pottery that emphasizes simplicity and clean lines.

Circus Mojo, training circus performers from around the world.

Handzy Shop + Studio, graphic design producing stationery/greeting card lines.

Ohio Valley Beard Supply, making products for beard maintenance.

Untold Content, a writing consultancy group offering support in communications and storytelling.

Waterfields, hydroponically growing premium microgreens and specialty produce.

“We’re inspired by these eight entrepreneurs and can’t wait to get to know them over the next two months,” said Joe Jepson, small business banking manager for U.S. Bank in Cincinnati.

Big Pitch is offered through the ArtWorks Creative Enterprise division, which trains and promotes creative entrepreneurs through education, access to capital and community connections, and mentorship for established creative businesses. U.S. Bank is the presenting sponsor.

Information: ArtWorksCincinnati.org